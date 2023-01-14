SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was extricated from a truck on Interstate-280 on Saturday morning, according to a post from CalFire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit.

Fire crews were called to the scene of an accident on southbound I-280. San Mateo County Firefighters also responded to the scene to help get one person out of the vehicle. That person was then hospitalized for further treatment.

Photos of truck after crash on I-280 (Photo courtesy of CALFIRE CZU)

Photos from the scene show at least six emergency personnel on the side of the freeway. The passenger-side airbag appeared to have been deployed, and crews were working around it to cut the door off the truck. The passenger-side front end of the truck was crushed from impact.