(KRON) — A pool worker was transported to a trauma center with chemical burns following a hazardous materials incident and possible explosion Friday, according to the City of Alameda Fire Department. The fire department is currently on the scene of the incident, which occurred in the 900 block of Shorepoint Court.

Units were dispatched to the location on a report of an explosion just after 9 a.m., firefighters said. At the scene, firefighters found a man suffering from chemical burns who was later transported to Highland Hospital.

Photo: Alameda FD

The Alameda County Fire Department HazMat Team is also on the scene assisting, firefighters said. Photos tweeted out by Alameda Fire showed first responders on the scene of what appeared to be an apartment complex.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, however, KRON4 has confirmed he was an employee of LaBella’s Pool Service in Hayward.

Area residents are asked to shelter in place.

No other immediate details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.