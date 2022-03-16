TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Tracy left one man injured Tuesday night, according to police.

The Tracy Police Department said its dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting at the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital, and police have yet to release details on his condition.

Police said they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call (209) 831-6550.