(KRON) – A shooting on Novato Street in San Rafael left one man injured by a bullet ricochet on Sunday night, the San Rafael Police Department announced on Monday.

At 11:10 p.m., an SRPD officer and witnesses heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Novato Street in the Canal Neighborhood of San Rafael.

Officers responded to the unit block of Novato Street near Kerner Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg and bullet casings at the scene.

The San Rafael Fire Department arrived at the scene and provided medical care to the victim, police said. The victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the SRDP’s preliminary investigation, witnesses reported that a vehicle had been driving on Novato Street and had been yelling at several people on the street, including the victim. Several of the shots fired hit the ground and struck the side of a parked car. One of the bullets that hit the ground is believed to have ricocheted and struck the victim, according to SRPD.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415)-485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.