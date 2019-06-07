Live Now
One person injured in San Francisco shooting

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting near the Central Richmond District in San Francisco Thursday night. 

One person was injured in the shooting near 28th Avenue and Geary. 

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. 

Police have not provided information on a suspect. 

