One person injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting near the Central Richmond District in San Francisco Thursday night.
One person was injured in the shooting near 28th Avenue and Geary.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m.
Police have not provided information on a suspect.
