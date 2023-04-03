(KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide in a Pleasant Hill strip mall parking lot that left one dead. This is the first homicide since 2021, according to Pleasant Hill’s crime statistics.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Monday. Pleasant Hill police have not confirmed what caused the incident but they did have to call in Concord police to help with crowd control.

Video shows a chaotic scene at Pleasant Hill Plaza. It sits off Contra Costa Boulevard and Gregort Lane just west of I-680. Video shows multiple people in distress. Police have also taped off a large part of the strip mall and placed evidence markers near a sedan and the body that laid not far from it.

Fire and medical services were called to the scene. Police have not confirmed where the incident originated from, but the plaza does have more than a dozen businesses, including a Starbucks, Safeway and a sports bar near where the body was found.

As of Monday morning, no details have been given on the victim. It is unclear if there were other victims involved or if any arrests were made.

This story is developing and will be updated.