SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was injured after a lithium battery from a scooter sparked a fire in an apartment in San Francisco , according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building on the 2200 block of Polk Street. The rescued person is now at a burn center and listed in serious condition. The fire was contained to a fourth-floor unit.

Video from the scene shows two SFFD fire trucks with ladders extended up to the fourth-floor window. SFFD shared tips about e-bike and e-scooter safety in regards to lithium batteries used to support the devices. These batteries can explode or catch fire if damaged or stored incorrectly.