This photo was tweeted by the San Francisco Fire Department, showing the response to a fire by Ocean Beach.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are being asked to avoid the area of Judah Street at 48th Avenue in San Francisco’s Sunset neighborhood, where one adult has been rescued from a fire and four total have been injured.

The one-alarm fire was reported at 4308 Judah Street, near the Java Beach Cafe. The adult has been taken to the emergency room.

Of the four victims who suffered injuries, one suffered serious injuries and three minor injuries. Four people total were displaced by the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

The fire was contained as of 9:48 a.m.