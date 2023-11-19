(KRON) – One person was shot in an alleged robbery on Friday, the Oakland Police Department announced Sunday.

The Oakland Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Nov. 17 in the 3300 block of Foothill Boulevard, around 6 p.m.

The OPD Communications Division was notified of a gunshot wound(s) victim self-transporting to an area hospital. Hospital personnel provided medical treatment to the victim who is listed in stable condition, police said.

According to the police investigation, officers responded to the hospital and learned that the victim sustained their injuries during an attempted robbery that occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510)-238-3426.