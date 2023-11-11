(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday.

Oakland police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 900 block of Stanford Avenue on Nov. 11 around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.