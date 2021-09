SAN JOSE (KRON) — Investigators early Thursday morning were taking evidence from the scene of a deadly shooting in East San Jose.

A woman has died after being shot Wednesday night, just before 8 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

One person is fighting for their life this morning in the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a liquor store in #SanJose on Story Rd. @SJPD_PIO says no shooter or motive are known right now. pic.twitter.com/PgUJsw62DD — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) September 16, 2021

The area was closed on Wednesday night, but by Thursday morning there were only a couple officers still on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and police did not reveal any further information on the motive or a suspect.