(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 2600 block of 74th Avenue on Nov. 30 around 6:45 p.m.

The OPD Communications Division was notified of the stabbing that occurred in the area and that the victim was self-transporting to an area hospital, police said.

Hospital personnel provided medical treatment to the victim, police said. However, the victim died at the hospital.

According to OPD homicide investigators, they responded to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

According to the police investigation, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another individual. The altercation escalated when the individual stabbed the victim causing injuries, police said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time due to pending notification to the next of kin.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821 or the tip line at (510)-238-7950.