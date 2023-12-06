(KRON) – One person was stabbed near Mission Street on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced.

San Francisco police responded to 20th and Mission streets regarding a stabbing at 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with apparent stab wounds. Police said they rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

There has not been an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415)-575-4444.