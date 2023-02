SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in San Jose Tuesday afternoon left one victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department.

SJPD was called to the 100 block of Rancho Drive at 4:30 for the shooting. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

At this time, SJPD does not know the motive of the shooting and has not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story.