SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at the Van Ness Muni station in San Francisco on Friday, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m.

The southeast entrance of the station was closed due to the shooting, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The Muni station is located at Market Street and Van Ness Avenue. There is currently no update on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.