(KRON) — One person was shot in Oakland on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

OPD was called to the intersection of 35th Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. An adult victim was found with gunshot wounds.

The victim was hospitalized. OPD did not provide an update on their condition.

OPD’s investigation is active, and anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3426.