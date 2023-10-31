SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was hospitalized after being shot in San Francisco’s Mission District Tuesday night, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened at 15th Street and Shotwell Street at about 9:05 p.m. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive. No arrests have been made and SFPD is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”