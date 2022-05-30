OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — One person was shot near the Fruitvale BART station on Monday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 12th Street.

Police were notified of the shooting by a ShotSpotter activation and responded to the scene, providing medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

In an unrelated case, OPD said that a dead body was found lying in the street near Lake Merritt on Monday morning. The body was found in the 200 block of 13th Street just after 6:00 a.m. OPD is investigating the death as suspicious.

Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.