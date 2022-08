OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot near Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said.

Police were called to the shooting just before 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. That address is near the Rotary Nature Center and Lake Merritt Wildlife Refuge, right on the edge of the lake.

Police said the scene remains active and asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.