CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said.

The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway is now open.

Officers did not find a car or victim at the location of the shooting, but the victim later walked into Eden Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The shooting was first called in to police by a witness.

On Wednesday, a video shared with KRON4 showed a scary moment for an Oakland couple who was caught in the midst of crossfire on I-580. They said a stray bullet entered the front passenger window and came out through the back window without hitting anyone. With freeway shootings on the rise, Governor Gavin Newsom said that Alameda and Contra Costa counties would receive new freeway cameras in the fall.