LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – One person was shot outside a Tesla Distribution Center Friday night, according to the Livermore Police Department.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Challenger Street and Discovery Drive. Police found one person who had sustained a gunshot wound, LPD said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the victim is 26 years old from Stockton.

The suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925)- 371-4790.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Stick with us for more updates.