SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there is believed to be no threat to the public.

SBPD did not specify which area of the mall the fight occurred at, but an image shared by police shows a heavy police presence in front of Chipotle and Five Guys on the southeast side of the mall.

Police are investigating the stabbing. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100.