SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Mission Street for a stabbing at about 3:13 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground with apparent stab wounds.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

SFPD has not yet made an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

