SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person was injured in a stabbing near Yerba Buena High School in San Jose on Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department confirmed. The stabbing was reported on the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue.

An adult male was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. SJPD is investigating whether the incident involves Yerba Buena students. No suspects have been identified.

Yerba Buena High School is located at 1855 Lucretia Avenue, which is just east of Plant Shopping Center.

