(KRON) — One of two juveniles arrested for the homicides of two brothers who were fatally shot last year at a house party has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, according to Oakland PD. Angel and Jazy Sotelo were fatally shot on Oct. 1, 2022 at a residence on the 950 block of Apgar Street in Berkeley.

Jazy, 15, and Angel, 17, were students at Berkeley High School. The brothers were killed at a party held at an Airbnb in Oakland. There were around 30 people at the party when the shooting occurred. When officers initially responded to the incident, they located several victims with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life saving measures on Angel and Jazy but they succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Only one of the two juveniles arrested in connection to the shooting has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The party at which the shooting occurred was unauthorized, according to an Airbnb spokesperson, meaning it took place without the “knowledge or consent” of the host or property owner.