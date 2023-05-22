(KRON) — Redwood City police are investigating two separate cases of teens being injured over the weekend. Police said they found one 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Police said they believe the gunshot wound was accidental and self-inflicted due to the teen having a gun in his waistband. The gun was not recovered but a 9 mm casing was. Police said they believe the gun was taken from the scene by another unidentified suspect.

A second teen, a 14-year-old boy, was found suffering from a minor stab wound to the back.

Both boys were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating these cases as separate incidents but are looking into any possible connections between the two.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Cagno at 650-780-7669. For tips regarding any Redwood City cases please call the Tip Line at 650-780-7110.