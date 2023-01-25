SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after a one-alarm fire in the Portrero Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. Three victims were rescued from the blaze, according to a tweet from SFFD Media.

The three original victims were located and determined to be OK and not require aid. During the fire, crews found one adult occupant inside of the building. That person died from their injuries, according to an update from SFFD.

SFFD is still determining the cause of the fire. People are being asked to avoid the area.