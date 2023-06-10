(KRON) — An early-morning crash left one woman dead and sent two men to the hospital with “major” injuries, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4.

Around 4 a.m., a 2019 Lincoln MKC was involved in a non-injury crash with a 2012 Toyota that had a man behind the wheel and a woman sitting in the passenger seat. The Lincoln was occupied by a solo male driver. Both vehicles were in the northbound lanes of SR-92.

CHP says the vehicles were parked in fast lane and the occupants had exited vehicles to exchange information. That’s when a 2022 Dodge Durango traveling in the first lane crashed into both vehicles and all three pedestrians.

The woman from the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The two men were taken to a hospital with “major but non-life threatening” injuries.

The Dodge flipped onto the right shoulder, and CHP said no one was in the vehicle when law enforcement arrived on scene. Initial statements in the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) reports from CHP officers at the scene states that the vehicle that crashed into the parked cars was possibly racing when the collision happened.

Law enforcement is still searching for information in relation to the crash. Those who know more are asked to contact CHP Hayward at 510-489-1500.