OAKLAND (BCN) – An Oakland man was wounded Sunday in a burglary and shooting not far from Lake Merritt, police said Monday.

The crimes occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

The victim was 32 years old and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the police department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

