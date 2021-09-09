One year ago, San Francisco was glowing orange from wildfire smoke: photos

Dolores Park: 9/9/20

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One year ago, San Francisco glowed red like mars.

As the sun rose on Sept. 9, 2020, the city experienced another unexpected and doomy event, aside from the ongoing pandemic: vivid orange, apocalyptic skies.

The Royal Society of Chemistry says reddish skies are common when fires are burning — it’s because smoke particles scatter sunlight in a way that we see red.

At the time, several wildfires were burning in Northern California, and all that smoke was drifting south towards the Bay Area.

It made an early morning look like sunset.

Since that ominous morning exactly one year ago, orange skies have been reoccurring.

Most recently, photos captured bright red and orange skies over Lake Tahoe – which was at the time evacuated for the Caldor Fire.

Here’s a look back at some of the photos last year when San Francisco was shrouded in an orange-red glow:

  • San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020 (John Shrable)
  • A woman walks along The Embarcadero under an orange smoke-filled sky in San Francisco, California on September 9, 2020. More than 300,000 acres are burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns “substantially destroyed” and mass evacuations taking place. (Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Cars drive along the San Francisco Bay Bridge under an orange smoke filled sky at midday in San Francisco, California on September 9, 2020. – More than 300,000 acres are burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns “substantially destroyed” and mass evacuations taking place. (Photo by Harold POSTIC / AFP) (Photo by HAROLD POSTIC/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Smoke from California wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the West. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020 (John Shrable)
  • FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, taken at 11:18 a.m., is a dark orange sky above Crissy Field and the city caused by heavy smoke from wildfires in San Francisco. Wildfires that scorched huge swaths of the West Coast churned out massive plumes of choking smoke that blanketed millions of people with hazardous pollution that spiked emergency room visits and that experts say could continue generating health problems for years. An Associated Press analysis of air quality data shows 5.2 million people in five states were hit with hazardous levels of pollution for at least a day. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
  • A view of a layer of smoke generated by the over two dozen wildfires burning in California created an eerie orange glow over mush of the San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States on Sept 9, 2020. Fortunately, a marine layer kept the smoke well above the ground improving air quality in the area. (Photo by Burak Arik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Twin Peaks orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

