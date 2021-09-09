One year ago, San Francisco was glowing orange from wildfire smoke: photos

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One year ago, San Francisco glowed red like mars.

As the sun rose on Sept. 9, 2020, the city experienced another unexpected and doomy event, aside from the ongoing pandemic: vivid orange, apocalyptic skies.

(Taylor Bisacky/KRON)

The Royal Society of Chemistry says reddish skies are common when fires are burning — it’s because smoke particles scatter sunlight in a way that we see red.

At the time, several wildfires were burning in Northern California, and all that smoke was drifting south towards the Bay Area.

It made an early morning look like sunset.

Since that ominous morning exactly one year ago, orange skies have been reoccurring.

Most recently, photos captured bright red and orange skies over Lake Tahoe – which was at the time evacuated for the Caldor Fire.

Here’s a look back at some of the photos last year when San Francisco was shrouded in an orange-red glow: