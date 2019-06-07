One year later, Oakland police still searching for suspects in deadly home invasion

OAKLAND (KRON) — The home invasion and murder happened in Oakland more than a year ago and now police have released new images of the suspects’ getaway.

With his pregnant wife at home, Hoan Lieu answered the door and that’s when police say three masked men, forced their way into the East Oakland home and shot and killed the 51-year old.

The home invasion and murder happened the night of May 22, 2018.

Motive remains unclear, as the three suspects did not take anything from the home on Carrington Street.

Now Oakland Police have released this new security camera video of the suspects alleged getaway car.

It is possibly a newer SUV or Crossover, 4-door with a sunroof and silver in color.

Police hope this will help push the case forward.

Since the murder, Lieu’s widow gave birth to their baby boy, who will never know his father.

Neighbors want the case solved as well.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES