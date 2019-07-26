One year later, still unsolved: SF man walks out of apartment, never seen again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Surveillance video shows Luis Garcia walking out of his Mission District apartment building on July 12, 2018.

It was part of his routine every day.

He was on his way to see his wife Magrisel Mejia at her home, to do his laundry.

“He was going to come over, I had talked to him maybe an hour before I didn’t hear from him again. He was like I’m on my way, I love you, I told him I loved him more,” Mejia said.

KRON4 spoke to Mejia last year when she was three months pregnant with their first child.

Today, their baby boy Luis, named after his father is 6-months-old, and the pain is still so raw.

“It’s very difficult. Especially because he wasn’t there. For the first ultrasound. I was alone when I was giving birth,” Mejia said.

KRON4 reached out San Francisco police who say the case remains unsolved.

The only clues — Garcia’s black SUV found at Candlestick Point and his cell phone was found covered in blood in Foster City.

The family hopes posters in the Mission District and around Candlestick Point will help find him.

He had just received a raise working construction on the Chase Center in San Francisco.

His wife tells KRON4 Garcia would see her every day after work.

“It’s just a mystery. We don’t know what happened. Where he went. No one knows anything. We just want him home,” she said.

Garcia is described as approximately 5-foot-11-inches, weighing 210 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t shirt and black jeans.

