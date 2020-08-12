Online tool offered to request traffic fine reduction in Santa Clara County

(BCN) – Santa Clara County Superior Court this week announced an online option for people requesting a fine reduction related to traffic infractions.

The new tool, MyCitations: Ability to Pay, is part of the court’s ongoing effort to limit the need for people to come to the courthouse.

Users can look up their citation online, answer a series of questions and submit a request for a possible fine reduction based on their financial situation.

People may also have the option to request more time to pay, a payment plan, or community service.

“No one should have to decide between paying for groceries or rent and paying a traffic fine,” Judge Deborah Ryan said. “This tool provides traffic court defendants with alternatives and is another way in which the Superior Court is working to bring justice and equity to the people of Santa Clara County.”

Those who would like to request a fine reduction can do so at https://mycitations.courts.ca.gov.

