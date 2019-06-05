Online video game sales killing GameStop

The company said it would use the money it saves from halting its dividend to pay down debt and increase promotions and sales to drive customer traffic. But that will pinch profit even more. The company said its quarterly earnings fell by 63% at its businesses that were operating at least a year.
In March, GameStop hired George Sherman, a veteran of Target and Home Depot, to become its new CEO — its fifth leader since November 2017. Sherman said he is confident GameStop can win again, despite the forces acting against it.
"We believe we will transform the business and shape the strategy for the GameStop of the future," he said in a statement Tuesday.
He preached patience: He said GameStop is in the midst of a multi-year transformation effort. Sherman said the company can turn itself around by cutting costs and focusing on the core elements of the business that are still succeeding.
The problem is there's not much that's working for GameStop. The company has already closed hundreds of stores over the past several years, and GameStop forecast sales at stores open at least a year would fall another 5% to 10% in 2019.
Ironically, GameStop was once a streaming video game innovator. It bought Spawn Labs in 2011 to create a kind of Netflix for video games. But it was too early: The technology wasn't quite ready, and GameStop shut down Spawn Labs in 2014.
The company once considered selling itself, but it found no buyers wiling to make an acceptable deal. In January, the company announced it was no longer pursuing a sale. Now GameStop is running out of options.