(KRON) – Two days after the Oakland Police Department launched an auto theft pilot program, OPD has announced they will be deactivating the pilot program’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The auto theft pilot program was an initiative attempting to catch criminals in real time. Residents who are witnessing car theft were able to direct message on the Oakland PD’s pilot program X account, which is @OaklandAutoBurg.

The announcement was made Saturday morning.

Thank you, Oakland, for your participation in our Auto Burglary Suppression Investigation. We are deactivating this account until further notice. If you witness a crime in progress, please call 911. @OaklandAutoBurg account posted on X

Oakland PD has not given any further information on the auto theft pilot program’s results.