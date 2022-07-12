OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department said it will have additional officers at Tuesday’s Stray Kids concert at the Oakland Arena after threats were made. Screenshots posted to Twitter showed a Twitter user threatening to bring a gun to the concert and kill members of the K-Pop group, as well as other gruesome threats. (WARNING: These tweets contain graphic and profane language).

OPD said it was working with the Oakland Arena and the Federal Bureau of Investigations to ensure safety. “We take threats very seriously. The safety of our community is paramount,” OPD said in a tweet.

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band founded in 2017. Three of its members — Bang Chan, Changbin and Felix — were threatened.