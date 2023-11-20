(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a robbery in the 6300 block of College Avenue on Nov. 19 around 3:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was in a business in the area when an individual entered and took the victim’s property.

A struggle ensued over the victim’s property, but the individual overpowered the victim and fled the area to a waiting vehicle with the victim’s belongings, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510)-238-3326.