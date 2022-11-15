OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street on Tuesday, OPD stated in a press release.

Shortly before 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, OPD received reports of a stabbing. When officers responded to the scene, they located a male juvenile suffering from an apparent stab wound. The address provided by OPD is near McClymonds High School.

The Oakland Fire Department and Falck ambulance crews were on the scene and provided medical treatment to the juvenile before he was transported to a local hospital. OPD say this is an ongoing investigation.