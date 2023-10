(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating an auto burglary that occurred near the 2800 block of Telegraph Avenue on Oct. 27 around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police learned that multiple individuals broke into a vehicle, took several items, and then fled the area in a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)-238-3728.