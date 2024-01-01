(KRON) – A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in the 4200 block of International Boulevard of Oakland, The Oakland Police Department announced Monday.

The OPD Communications Division was notified that a pedestrian was transported to an area hospital after sustaining injuries from being struck by a vehicle after midnight on Jan. 1.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, the collision occurred at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue. A vehicle doing “donuts” struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, police said.

The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

According to OPD, it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved.