(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, in the 1100 block of 7th Street. The shots occurred around 10:45 p.m.

Officers were sent to investigate after being alerted by a ShotSpotter activation in the area. According to police, officers did not observe any signs that a shooting occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.