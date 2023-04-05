(KRON) — A shooting happened on the 9900 block of International Boulevard just after 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police said officers found a victim that suffered a gunshot wound. Paramedics came to the area to help the victim and took them to the hospital for more treatment. The victim’s status is unknown.

OPD is currently investigating the shooting. Police are seeking information and anybody who has more details on the incident can contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.