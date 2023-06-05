(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a suspect for a homicide that happened on April 9, police announced Monday.

Sean Bryant was arrested for the killing of Lannie Ross, who was slain in a shooting on the 3200 block of Filbert Street just after 7 p.m. on April 9.

OPD said Bryant was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office for Ross’ killing.

“Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD officers assigned to the Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), Homicide Investigators, and the US Marshals Task Force, Bryant was safely taken into custody,” OPD said.

The address of the homicide is in West Oakland, just off San Pablo Avenue. It is one block away from popular Oakland diner Nib’s and several blocks away from Hoover Elementary School.