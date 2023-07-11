OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on June 16, it announced Tuesday.

Santu Maya, 73, of Oakland was walking with her daughter when she was struck and killed by a car in the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue. Witnesses said the car may have been street racing, but police did not mention racing when announcing the arrest.

“He didn’t stop. He ran away,” Maya’s daughter Sanjoo Verma said. “And I heard the noise ‘boom,’ and I turned around and I saw her body and I tried to hold my mom. I told her, ‘Mommy, mommy, don’t worry. I’m here.’ And she just looked at me and then she was gone.”

Maya had moved to the United States from Thailand just four months before she was killed, her family told KRON4. She left a 10-year-old granddaughter behind.

The suspect car is a black Mercedes Benz. OPD released photos of the vehicle from a nearby car wash after the crash.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

A reward of $10,000 was being offered to anyone who provided information leading to an arrest.