OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department recovered several firearms and more than $14,000 in cash after a traffic stop on April 25. OPD officers stopped the vehicle because it was wanted in connection with a shooting.

Officers saw the vehicle while patrolling the 8100 block of Mountain Boulevard. They noticed parts of a gun in plain view while talking to the driver, OPD said. Police asked the driver to get out of the vehicle but the individual instead drove off at a high rate of speed.

The driver stopped the car in the area of 14th Avenue and Interstate 580 and briefly got out before getting back inside and driving off. As OPD followed overhead in a helicopter, the suspect eventually parked near Beaumont Avenue and MacArthur Avenue and fled on foot.

The police helicopter helped officers find the suspect, who was arrested. Police did not reveal the suspect’s identity.

Officers later found two firearms that were discarded by the driver. A search of the suspect’s car and home yielded more guns and more than $14,000 in cash.