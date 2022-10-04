OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of Richmond on Sunday. Fallon Robinson was last seen on the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

OPD reported she was wearing blue jeans and multi-colored Crocs shoes. Robinson is a Black female who stands 4-foot-10, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robinson’s family said she is in good mental and physical condition. OPD classified her as at-risk due to her age.

Anyone who sees Robinson or knows her whereabouts is asked to call OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.