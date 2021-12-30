OPD: Two arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old woman near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Thursday it has made two arrests in connection to a November homicide.

In collaboration with OPD’s Homicide Section, Violent Crimes Operations Center (VCOC), and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — arrested Lashawn Price, 33, of Stockton and Torrin Dupclay, 32, of Crockett, for their roles in the homicide of 22-year-old Oakland resident Devani AlemanSanchez.

According to police, on Nov. 11, just before 12:30 a.m., OPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found AlemanSanchez suffering at least one gunshot wound.

AlemanSanchez died two days later due to her injuries.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Price with the murder of AlemanSanchez, and on Thursday, charged Dupclay with murder as well.