Open: List of Bay Area restaurants offering takeout or delivery services amid shelter-in-place

With millions of Bay Area residents following the shelter-in-place order many restaurants have reduced their hours, offering takeout options and delivery services.

We have compiled a list of some of the many restaurants throughout the Bay Area offering takeout our delivery services.

Please note: we are continuously updating this list.

Alameda County

Armadillo Willy’s BBQ — Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

4480 Tassajara Road, Dublin, CA 94588 — 925-833-0400

Bill’s Cafe — Takeout and delivery.

3015 Hopyard Road Suite A-C, CA 94588 — 925-426-5500

Bonchon — Takeout and delivery.

39770 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA 94560 — 510-598-3333

39222 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-894-2224

2724 Stoneridge Drive Suite 109, Pleasanton, CA 94588 — 925-523-3141

1275 Washington Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577 — 510-895-8119

2050 Berkeley Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 — 510-647-3714

Caspers Hot Dogs — Take out or order online.

545 San Pablo Avenue, Albany, CA 94706 — 510-527-6611

6998 Village Parkway, Dublin, CA 94568 — 925-828-2224

21670 Foothill Boulevard, Hayward, CA 94541 — 510-581-9064

951 C Street, Hayward, CA 94541 — 510-537-7300

5440 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA — 510-652-1668

CREAM — Takeout or delivery.

43982 Pacific Commons Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-687-1583

2375 Railroad Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550 — 925-292-1394

2630 5th Street Suite A, Alameda, CA 94501 — 510-239-4803

2399 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704 — 510-649-1000

Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.

2640 5th Street, Alameda, CA 94501 — 510-217-8767

1745 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612 — 510-858-7475

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

Dishdash (Middle Eastern Kitchen) — Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available through their app.

Dish N Dash — 43514 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-249-9220

Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.

4138 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-490-7799

871 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541 — 510-876-5555

7741 Amador Valley Boulevard, Dublin, CA 94568 — 925-829-1414

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.

Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.

Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.

Zachary’s Chicago Pizza — Takeout orders available online or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Caviar).

1853 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707 — 510-525-5950

3917 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610 — 510-658-3226

Contra Costa County

Caspers Hot Dogs — Take out or order online.

6 Vivian Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 — 925-687-6030

2530 MacDonald Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804 — 510-235-6492

1280 Newell Hill Place, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 — 925-930-9154

CREAM — Takeout or delivery.

1372 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 — 925-891-4041

2070 Salvio Street, Concord, CA 94520 — 925-332-7363

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.

2551 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon, CA 94583 — 925-743-0101

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.

Opa! (Authentic Greek) — Orders available for curbside pickup or delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub or Uber Eats. Must call for curbside pick up.

1532 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 — 925-891-4700

Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.

Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.

Zachary’s Chicago Pizza — Takeout orders available online or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Caviar).

3110 Crow Canyon Place D, San Ramon, CA 94583 — 925-244-1222

140 Crescent Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 — 925-602-7000

Napa County

CREAM — Takeout or delivery.

145 Gasser Drive Suite C, Napa, CA 94559 — 707-294-2824

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.

Marin County

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Santa Clara County

Armadillo Willy’s BBQ — Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

878 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123 — 408-224-7427

2071 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124 — 408-371-9033

2624 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 — 408-247-1100

161 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 408-245-5300

1031 North San Antonio Road, Los Altos, CA 94022 — 650-941-2922

Bill’s Cafe — Takeout and delivery.

5631 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA 95123 — 408-629-2400

1401 Kooser Road, San Jose, CA 95118 — 408-264-1900

1115 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-294-1125

302 North Bascom Avenue, San Jose, CA 95128 — 408-287-2455

5124 Stevens Creek Suite A, San Jose, CA 95129 — 408-642-1521

2089 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126 — 408-244-9085

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose, CA 95133 — 669-284-9496

3163 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303 — 650-665-7941

Bonchon — Takeout and delivery.

7026 Santa Teresa Boulevard Suite 30, San Jose, CA 95139 — 408-300-0927

1375 Blossom Hill Road Suite 66, San Jose, CA 95118 — 408-677-4893

1071 East Capitol Expressway, San Jose, CA 95121 — 669-234-3828

377 North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95133 — 408-929-2989

572 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 408-720-8689

260 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041 — 650-282-5633

572 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 408-720-8689

CREAM — Takeout or delivery.

49 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-320-1519

19501 Stevens Creek Boulevard Suite 102, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-343-1213

440 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 — 650-321-2390

Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.

3250 Zanker Road, San Jose, CA 95134 — 408-770-3541

321 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 — 650-300-4690

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

Dishdash (Middle Eastern Kitchen) — Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available through their app.

190 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 — 408-774-1889

181 Ranch Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 — 408-262-6949

Dish N Dash — 20750 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-899-2565

Dish N Dash — 2552 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95131 — 408-577-1995

Dish N Dash To Go — 736 North Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 — 408-530-9200

Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.

8300 Arroyo Circle Suite 320, Gilroy, CA 95020 — 408-847-5252

309 Vineyard Town Center Way, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 — 408-778-5151

775 Cochrane Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 — 408-776-0303

5705 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA 95123 — 408-365-1515

4611 Almaden Expressway, San Jose, CA 95118 — 408-265-1818

81 Curtner Avenue Suite 50, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-280-0404

2 North Market Street Suite 105, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-998-2323

15495 Los Gatos Boulevard, Los Gatos, CA 95032 — 408-395-6363

1777 South Bascom Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 — 408-371-8282

19652 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-973-9898

830 Kiely Boulevard Suite 105, Santa Clara, CA 95051 — 408-246-1010

1350 Grant Street Suite 18, Mountain View, CA 94040 — 650-962-9191

2424 Charleston Road, Mountain View, CA 94043 — 650-962-1212

148 North Milpitas Boulevard, Milpitas, CA 95035 — 408-262-7878

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.

Opa! (Authentic Greek) — Orders available for curbside pickup or delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub or Uber Eats. Must call for curbside pick up.

276 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 — 408-866-4570

1100 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-998-8704

17290 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 — 408-883-8408

2722 Augustine Dr Suite 130, Santa Clara, CA 95050 — 408-780-9120

325 Main Street, Los Altos, CA 94022 — 650-209-5340



Oren’s Hummus — Delivery available through DoorDash and Caviar. All locations open for takeout.

19419 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-982-5237

126 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041 — 650-938-6736

261 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 — 650-752-6492

855 El Camino Real Suite 162, Palo Alto, CA 94103 — 650-563-6736

Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.

Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.

A Slice of New York Pizza — Takeout only.

3443 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95117 — 408-247-5423

1253 West El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 650-938-6969

Afuri Ramen + Ramen — Call for takeout or order through DoorDash

20803 Steven’s Creek Boulevard Suite 110 Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-257-1000

Antipastos by DeRose Deli — Call for takeout.

3454 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95127 — 408-251-5647

Alexander’s Steakhouse — Order online for takeout or delivery.

19379 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-446-2222

Alexander’s Patisserie — 209 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041 — 650-864-9999

Angelous Mexican Grill — Call for takeout or walk in. Delivery available through DoorDash or Uber Eats.

21 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-971-2287

Aqui — Taking phone orders and takeout only.

5679 Snell Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123 408-362-3456

503 West Capitol Expressway, San Jose, CA 95136 — 669-246-7350

1145 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-995-0381

201 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 — 408-374-2784

10630 South De Anza Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-996-1443

Pastelaria Adega (Portuguese pastries) — Order online.

30 East Santa Clara Street Suite #130, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-320-2936

San Francisco

CREAM — Takeout or delivery.

24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107

3106 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 — 415-400-4551

3251 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132 — 415-682-9095

Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.

659 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110 — 415-504-3631

(Food truck) 225 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94104

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.

Oren’s Hummus — Delivery available through DoorDash and Caviar. All locations open for takeout.

71 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 — 415-915-6736

Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.

Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.

Alexander’s Steakhouse — Order online for takeout or delivery.

448 Brannan Street, San Francisco, CA 94107 — 415-495-1111

ALX by Alexander — 680 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107 — 415-266-1111

ONE65 — 165 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 — 415-814-8888

San Mateo County

Armadillo Willy’s BBQ — Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

2260 Bridgepointe Parkway, San Mateo, CA 94404 — 650-571-7427

Bonchon — Takeout and delivery.

220 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401 — 650-458-3110

2278 Westborough Boulevard Suite 208, South San Francisco, CA 94080 — 650-636-4192

Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.

129 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401 — 650-316-8648

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.

400 Walnut Street, Redwood City, CA 94063 — 650-364-1717

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.

Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.

Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.

Solano County

CREAM — Takeout or delivery.

746 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo, CA 94591 — 707-649-1500

1670 East Monte Vista Avenue Suite 103, Vacaville, CA 95688 — 707-474-5325

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.

Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.

Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.

Sonoma County

Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.

All Bay Area locations

IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.

All Bay Area locations

Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.