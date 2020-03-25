Open: List of Bay Area restaurants offering takeout or delivery services amid shelter-in-place

With millions of Bay Area residents following the shelter-in-place order many restaurants have reduced their hours, offering takeout options and delivery services.
We have compiled a list of some of the many restaurants throughout the Bay Area offering takeout our delivery services.
If you know of a restaurant thats not listed, send us a tip here.
Please note: we are continuously updating this list.
Alameda County
Armadillo Willy’s BBQ — Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.
- 4480 Tassajara Road, Dublin, CA 94588 — 925-833-0400
Bill’s Cafe — Takeout and delivery.
- 3015 Hopyard Road Suite A-C, CA 94588 — 925-426-5500
Bonchon — Takeout and delivery.
- 39770 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA 94560 — 510-598-3333
- 39222 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-894-2224
- 2724 Stoneridge Drive Suite 109, Pleasanton, CA 94588 — 925-523-3141
- 1275 Washington Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577 — 510-895-8119
- 2050 Berkeley Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 — 510-647-3714
Caspers Hot Dogs — Take out or order online.
- 545 San Pablo Avenue, Albany, CA 94706 — 510-527-6611
- 6998 Village Parkway, Dublin, CA 94568 — 925-828-2224
- 21670 Foothill Boulevard, Hayward, CA 94541 — 510-581-9064
- 951 C Street, Hayward, CA 94541 — 510-537-7300
- 5440 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA — 510-652-1668
CREAM — Takeout or delivery.
- 43982 Pacific Commons Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-687-1583
- 2375 Railroad Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550 — 925-292-1394
- 2630 5th Street Suite A, Alameda, CA 94501 — 510-239-4803
- 2399 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704 — 510-649-1000
Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.
- 2640 5th Street, Alameda, CA 94501 — 510-217-8767
- 1745 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612 — 510-858-7475
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
Dishdash (Middle Eastern Kitchen) — Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available through their app.
- Dish N Dash — 43514 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-249-9220
Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.
- 4138 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA 94538 — 510-490-7799
- 871 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541 — 510-876-5555
- 7741 Amador Valley Boulevard, Dublin, CA 94568 — 925-829-1414
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.
Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.
Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.
Zachary’s Chicago Pizza — Takeout orders available online or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Caviar).
- 1853 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707 — 510-525-5950
- 3917 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610 — 510-658-3226
Contra Costa County
Caspers Hot Dogs — Take out or order online.
- 6 Vivian Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 — 925-687-6030
- 2530 MacDonald Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804 — 510-235-6492
- 1280 Newell Hill Place, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 — 925-930-9154
CREAM — Takeout or delivery.
- 1372 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 — 925-891-4041
- 2070 Salvio Street, Concord, CA 94520 — 925-332-7363
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.
- 2551 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon, CA 94583 — 925-743-0101
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.
Opa! (Authentic Greek) — Orders available for curbside pickup or delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub or Uber Eats. Must call for curbside pick up.
- 1532 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 — 925-891-4700
Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.
Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.
Zachary’s Chicago Pizza — Takeout orders available online or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Caviar).
- 3110 Crow Canyon Place D, San Ramon, CA 94583 — 925-244-1222
- 140 Crescent Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 — 925-602-7000
Napa County
CREAM — Takeout or delivery.
- 145 Gasser Drive Suite C, Napa, CA 94559 — 707-294-2824
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.
Marin County
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Santa Clara County
Armadillo Willy’s BBQ — Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.
- 878 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123 — 408-224-7427
- 2071 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124 — 408-371-9033
- 2624 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 — 408-247-1100
- 161 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 408-245-5300
- 1031 North San Antonio Road, Los Altos, CA 94022 — 650-941-2922
Bill’s Cafe — Takeout and delivery.
- 5631 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA 95123 — 408-629-2400
- 1401 Kooser Road, San Jose, CA 95118 — 408-264-1900
- 1115 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-294-1125
- 302 North Bascom Avenue, San Jose, CA 95128 — 408-287-2455
- 5124 Stevens Creek Suite A, San Jose, CA 95129 — 408-642-1521
- 2089 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126 — 408-244-9085
- 1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose, CA 95133 — 669-284-9496
- 3163 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303 — 650-665-7941
Bonchon — Takeout and delivery.
- 7026 Santa Teresa Boulevard Suite 30, San Jose, CA 95139 — 408-300-0927
- 1375 Blossom Hill Road Suite 66, San Jose, CA 95118 — 408-677-4893
- 1071 East Capitol Expressway, San Jose, CA 95121 — 669-234-3828
- 377 North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95133 — 408-929-2989
- 572 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 408-720-8689
- 260 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041 — 650-282-5633
- 572 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 408-720-8689
CREAM — Takeout or delivery.
- 49 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-320-1519
- 19501 Stevens Creek Boulevard Suite 102, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-343-1213
- 440 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 — 650-321-2390
Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.
- 3250 Zanker Road, San Jose, CA 95134 — 408-770-3541
- 321 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 — 650-300-4690
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
Dishdash (Middle Eastern Kitchen) — Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available through their app.
- 190 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 — 408-774-1889
- 181 Ranch Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 — 408-262-6949
- Dish N Dash — 20750 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-899-2565
- Dish N Dash — 2552 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95131 — 408-577-1995
- Dish N Dash To Go — 736 North Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 — 408-530-9200
Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.
- 8300 Arroyo Circle Suite 320, Gilroy, CA 95020 — 408-847-5252
- 309 Vineyard Town Center Way, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 — 408-778-5151
- 775 Cochrane Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 — 408-776-0303
- 5705 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA 95123 — 408-365-1515
- 4611 Almaden Expressway, San Jose, CA 95118 — 408-265-1818
- 81 Curtner Avenue Suite 50, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-280-0404
- 2 North Market Street Suite 105, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-998-2323
- 15495 Los Gatos Boulevard, Los Gatos, CA 95032 — 408-395-6363
- 1777 South Bascom Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 — 408-371-8282
- 19652 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-973-9898
- 830 Kiely Boulevard Suite 105, Santa Clara, CA 95051 — 408-246-1010
- 1350 Grant Street Suite 18, Mountain View, CA 94040 — 650-962-9191
- 2424 Charleston Road, Mountain View, CA 94043 — 650-962-1212
- 148 North Milpitas Boulevard, Milpitas, CA 95035 — 408-262-7878
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.
Opa! (Authentic Greek) — Orders available for curbside pickup or delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub or Uber Eats. Must call for curbside pick up.
- 276 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 — 408-866-4570
- 1100 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-998-8704
- 17290 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 — 408-883-8408
- 2722 Augustine Dr Suite 130, Santa Clara, CA 95050 — 408-780-9120
- 325 Main Street, Los Altos, CA 94022 — 650-209-5340
Oren’s Hummus — Delivery available through DoorDash and Caviar. All locations open for takeout.
- 19419 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-982-5237
- 126 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041 — 650-938-6736
- 261 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 — 650-752-6492
- 855 El Camino Real Suite 162, Palo Alto, CA 94103 — 650-563-6736
Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.
Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.
A Slice of New York Pizza — Takeout only.
- 3443 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95117 — 408-247-5423
- 1253 West El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 — 650-938-6969
Afuri Ramen + Ramen — Call for takeout or order through DoorDash
- 20803 Steven’s Creek Boulevard Suite 110 Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-257-1000
Antipastos by DeRose Deli — Call for takeout.
- 3454 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95127 — 408-251-5647
Alexander’s Steakhouse — Order online for takeout or delivery.
- 19379 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-446-2222
- Alexander’s Patisserie — 209 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041 — 650-864-9999
Angelous Mexican Grill — Call for takeout or walk in. Delivery available through DoorDash or Uber Eats.
- 21 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-971-2287
Aqui — Taking phone orders and takeout only.
- 5679 Snell Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123 408-362-3456
- 503 West Capitol Expressway, San Jose, CA 95136 — 669-246-7350
- 1145 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125 — 408-995-0381
- 201 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 — 408-374-2784
- 10630 South De Anza Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014 — 408-996-1443
Pastelaria Adega (Portuguese pastries) — Order online.
- 30 East Santa Clara Street Suite #130, San Jose, CA 95113 — 408-320-2936
San Francisco
CREAM — Takeout or delivery.
- 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107
- 3106 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 — 415-400-4551
- 3251 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132 — 415-682-9095
Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.
- 659 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110 — 415-504-3631
- (Food truck) 225 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.
Oren’s Hummus — Delivery available through DoorDash and Caviar. All locations open for takeout.
- 71 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 — 415-915-6736
Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.
Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.
Alexander’s Steakhouse — Order online for takeout or delivery.
- 448 Brannan Street, San Francisco, CA 94107 — 415-495-1111
- ALX by Alexander — 680 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107 — 415-266-1111
- ONE65 — 165 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 — 415-814-8888
San Mateo County
Armadillo Willy’s BBQ — Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.
- 2260 Bridgepointe Parkway, San Mateo, CA 94404 — 650-571-7427
Bonchon — Takeout and delivery.
- 220 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401 — 650-458-3110
- 2278 Westborough Boulevard Suite 208, South San Francisco, CA 94080 — 650-636-4192
Curry Up Now (Indian Street Food) — Take out or delivery through the ‘Curry Up Now’ app.
- 129 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401 — 650-316-8648
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
Erik’s Deli Cafe — Order online for takeout or delivery. Call for curbside pickup available.
- 400 Walnut Street, Redwood City, CA 94063 — 650-364-1717
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.
Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.
Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.
Solano County
CREAM — Takeout or delivery.
- 746 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo, CA 94591 — 707-649-1500
- 1670 East Monte Vista Avenue Suite 103, Vacaville, CA 95688 — 707-474-5325
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Ike’s Sandwiches — Free delivery until the end of March through Ike’s app. At more than 25 participating Bay Area locations.
Red Robin — Takeout and delivery at all Bay Area locations.
Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.
Sonoma County
Denny’s — Takeout and delivery through ‘Denny’s’ app. Free delivery until Apr. 12.
- All Bay Area locations
IHOP — Takeout or online delivery by calling or through IHOP app.
- All Bay Area locations
Togo’s — Takeout or delivery available online or through the ‘Togo’s’ app.