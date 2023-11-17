SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been removed from his position, the AI company announced Friday. Altman will depart as CEO and leave the company’s board of directors.

Altman’s ouster follows a review by the board, which concluded that he “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company announced in a statement.

Altman’s removal comes one day after he spoke at an APEC forum on artificial intelligence.

OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will replace Altman as interim CEO while the company works to identify a permanent successor.

San Francisco-based OpenAI is the parent company behind ChatGPT.

