Opening Night: A’s host Angels for season opener

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.
Fans will cheer on their teams from home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The A’s released a statement Friday afternoon to show its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We are proud to support out Black teammates and other Black players across the game by participating in MLB’s Opening Night activites,” the organization tweeted. “As a team, we believe Black lives matter and we are committed to supporting racial justice in this country.”
The MBL’s first games of the 2020 season were played Thursday. The Yankees-Nationals started things off and the well known rivalry Giants-Dodgers followed.
Players, coaches and managers from all four organizations knelt in unison before the national anthem and then stood for the national anthem.
