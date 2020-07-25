Opening Night: A’s host Angels for season opener

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Stephen Piscotty #25 elbow bumps Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics after Chapman scored in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants during their exhibition game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 20, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Fans will cheer on their teams from home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The A’s released a statement Friday afternoon to show its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are proud to support out Black teammates and other Black players across the game by participating in MLB’s Opening Night activites,” the organization tweeted. “As a team, we believe Black lives matter and we are committed to supporting racial justice in this country.”

A message from the A’s Players: pic.twitter.com/y4QOgoqwOr — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 24, 2020

The MBL’s first games of the 2020 season were played Thursday. The Yankees-Nationals started things off and the well known rivalry Giants-Dodgers followed.

Players, coaches and managers from all four organizations knelt in unison before the national anthem and then stood for the national anthem.

